DGAP-AFR: 4SC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2018. október 26., péntek, 07:30
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: 4SC AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
4SC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4SC AG
|Fraunhoferstr. 22
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.4sc.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
737201 26.10.2018
