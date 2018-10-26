DGAP-DD: VAPIANO SE english

2018. október 26., péntek, 10:42








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


26.10.2018 / 10:40



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Lutz Christoph
Last name(s): Scharpe

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VAPIANO SE


b) LEI

5299005M0WDVEEVBOR15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
7.20 EUR 705.60 EUR
7.20 EUR 3398.40 EUR
7.20 EUR 3600.00 EUR
7.20 EUR 417.60 EUR
7.20 EUR 1440.00 EUR
7.20 EUR 158.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.20 EUR 9720.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-25; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














26.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE

Im Zollhafen 2-4

50678 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.vapiano.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



45757  26.10.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum