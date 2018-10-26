







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





26.10.2018 / 10:40







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Lutz Christoph

Last name(s):

Scharpe



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

VAPIANO SE





b) LEI

5299005M0WDVEEVBOR15



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0WMNK9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.20 EUR





705.60 EUR



7.20 EUR





3398.40 EUR



7.20 EUR





3600.00 EUR



7.20 EUR





417.60 EUR



7.20 EUR





1440.00 EUR



7.20 EUR





158.40 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.20 EUR





9720.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-25; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























26.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



