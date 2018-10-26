DGAP-CMS: RIB Software SE: Release of a capital market information

RIB Software SE: Release of a capital market information


26.10.2018


Disclosure according to Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052

The Administrative Board of RIB Software SE (the "Company") approved on 17
October 2018 a buyback program for own shares (the "Share Buyback Program
2018") using the authorization of the annual general meeting of 15 May
2018. Under the Share Buyback Program 2018, up to a total of 1 million
treasury shares (corresponding to up to 1.94% of the Company"s share
capital) may be repurchased in the period from 1 November 2018 to 31
October 2019 at a total purchase price excluding incidental costs of up to
EUR 15 million.

The acquired shares may be used for any and all purposes specified in the
authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 15 May 2018,
including in particular for the acquisition of companies and and/or
servicing option rights issued by the Company to its management, executives
and employees as well as executives and employees of its affiliated
companies on the basis of the stock option program 2015 resolved by the
annual general meeting on 10 June 2015 under agenda item 8.

The share buyback will take place in accordance with the safe harbor
provisions of Art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR") in conjunction with
the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
of 8 March 2016 (the "Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052"), with the
exception of Art. 5(2) MAR and Art. 2(1a) of the Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052.

The shares are repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange. The share
buyback can take place at all trading venues where the Company"s shares are
traded, in particular in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The purchase price per share may not exceed by more than 10% or fall below
by more than 10% the stock exchange price of the share in Xetra trading on
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to be determined in accordance with the more
detailed provisions of the authorization granted by the annual general
meeting on 15 May 2018. Under no circumstances may shares be acquired at a
price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and
the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the
purchase is carried out, including when the shares are traded on different
trading venues.

The share buyback will be carried out under the authority and for account
of the Company by a financial institution that will make its decisions
regarding the timing of the acquisition of treasury shares independently
and without the influence of the Company during the aforementioned period,
in accordance with Art. 4(2b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Therefore, the Company will exert no influence on the decisions of the
financial institution. Among other things, the financial institution has
also undertaken to comply with the trading conditions defined under Art. 3
of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the requirements established
in the Share Buyback Program 2018.

The Share Buyback Program 2018 may be suspended and resumed or terminated
prematurely at any time to the extent necessary and legally permissible.

Information regarding the transactions related to the Share Buyback Program
2018 will be appropriately announced in a manner corresponding to the
requirements set forth under Art. 2(3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2)
of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, on or before the end of the
seventh trading day following the date on which such transactions are
executed.

In addition, the Company will publish the announced transactions in the
"Investor Relations" section of its website (www.rib-software.com) in
accordance with Art. 2(3) sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052, and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for
a minimum of five years from the date of each such publication.














