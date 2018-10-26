

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous





Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG: Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures





26.10.2018 / 15:59







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures







Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Westwing Group AG (WKN A2N4H0; ISIN DE000A2N4H07; ticker symbol WEW) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 19 October 2018 until and including 25 October 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified below:







Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY)

Trade time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss,f)

Purchase (P) / Sale (S)

Nominal value (pieces)

Execution price (0.00000)

Currency code (ISO 4217)

MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)

Total of day





10,000

24.3644 EUR











[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]



















Total of day





10,000

24.8355











[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]



















Total of day





4,881

24.6769











[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]



















Total of day





5,000

24.683











[aggregated volume]





















Total of day





5,000

24.4593











[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]

































Total overall

19.10.2018 - 25.10.2018

P

235,314

24.7932

EUR

XETR







[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]































26.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



