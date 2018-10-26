DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG: Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures

2018. október 26., péntek, 15:59





DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous


Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG: Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures


26.10.2018 / 15:59



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures



 



Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Westwing Group AG (WKN A2N4H0; ISIN DE000A2N4H07; ticker symbol WEW) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 19 October 2018 until and including 25 October 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified below:



 
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Trade time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss,f) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price (0.00000) Currency code (ISO 4217) MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)
19.10.2018 17:36:04 P 5,000 23.95 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 17:28:07 P 160 23.89 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 17:08:52 P 47 24.24 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 17:01:03 P 125 24.18 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 17:01:03 P 80 24.175 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 16:32:33 P 58 24.29 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 16:25:25 P 56 24.305 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 16:18:46 P 54 24.31 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 16:18:45 P 214 24.31 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 15:47:26 P 54 24.37 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 15:47:25 P 212 24.37 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 15:15:25 P 56 24.7 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 15:06:07 P 77 24.7 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 15:04:13 P 161 24.715 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 14:42:27 P 130 24.72 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 14:06:31 P 88 24.805 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 13:49:37 P 191 24.72 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 13:46:25 P 36 24.685 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 13:32:37 P 73 24.685 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 13:27:21 P 48 24.685 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 13:17:15 P 74 24.95 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 12:37:25 P 212 24.95 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 11:58:45 P 213 24.95 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 11:17:45 P 56 24.94 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 11:10:45 P 57 24.95 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 11:03:00 P 56 24.95 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 10:56:25 P 55 24.95 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 10:47:41 P 56 24.95 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 10:39:06 P 73 24.95 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 10:36:40 P 212 25 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 10:07:05 P 212 25 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 09:46:03 P 430 24.99 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 09:07:05 P 214 24.99 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 09:02:07 P 160 25 EUR XETR
19.10.2018 09:02:07 P 1,000 25 EUR XETR
Total of day     10,000 24.3644 EUR    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
22.10.2018 17:36:24 P 5,000 24.95 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 17:28:31 P 120 24.785 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 17:28:31 P 47 24.79 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 17:14:54 P 98 24.85 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 16:58:19 P 167 24.845 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 16:35:34 P 222 24.85 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 16:14:59 P 176 24.7 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 15:48:39 P 222 24.7 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 15:22:54 P 222 24.695 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 14:50:39 P 223 24.845 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 14:13:34 P 222 24.95 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 13:17:25 P 196 24.94 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 13:17:25 P 798 24.94 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 13:17:25 P 51 24.94 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 12:15:57 P 334 24.745 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 12:15:49 P 167 24.74 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 12:15:49 P 167 24.74 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 09:19:19 P 221 24.475 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 09:07:19 P 180 24.47 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 09:02:05 P 1,000 24.48 EUR XETR
22.10.2018 09:02:05 P 167 24.48 EUR XETR
Total of day     10,000 24.8355    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
23.10.2018 17:36:04 P 1,500 24.6 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 17:27:06 P 5 24.645 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 16:52:00 P 217 24.7 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 16:29:39 P 176 24.75 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 16:29:39 P 45 24.745 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 15:55:51 P 64 24.61 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 15:41:41 P 4 24.515 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 14:57:01 P 212 24.65 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 14:15:47 P 209 24.6 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 13:17:26 P 11 24.795 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 11:35:01 P 302 24.19 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 11:35:01 P 214 24.185 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 09:57:25 P 3 24.4 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 09:46:08 P 258 24.86 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 09:35:06 P 281 24.86 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 09:26:26 P 220 24.8 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 09:02:02 P 160 24.89 EUR XETR
23.10.2018 09:02:02 P 1,000 24.89 EUR XETR
Total of day     4,881 24.6769    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
24.10.2018 17:36:23 P 1,500 24.65 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 17:28:01 P 53 24.69 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 17:10:05 P 215 24.69 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 16:47:40 P 139 24.69 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 16:16:45 P 214 24.7 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 15:01:00 P 214 24.7 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 14:02:25 P 214 24.7 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 13:17:06 P 85 24.7 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 11:20:20 P 214 24.7 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 10:13:45 P 214 24.7 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 09:46:40 P 217 24.7 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 09:35:52 P 116 24.65 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 09:33:40 P 224 24.7 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 09:26:25 P 219 24.7 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 09:02:05 P 162 24.7 EUR XETR
24.10.2018 09:02:05 P 1,000 24.7 EUR XETR
Total of day     5,000 24.683    
      [aggregated volume]      
             
25.10.2018 17:36:12 P 1,500 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 17:28:04 P 65 24.245 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 17:01:45 P 49 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 16:52:45 P 57 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 16:42:45 P 56 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 16:36:25 P 56 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 16:29:25 P 56 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 16:19:00 P 58 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 15:56:25 P 56 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 15:32:05 P 58 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 15:13:00 P 56 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 15:01:25 P 57 24.25 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 14:35:07 P 72 24.3 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 14:23:25 P 214 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 12:57:05 P 57 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 12:28:45 P 56 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 11:55:45 P 56 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 11:23:45 P 56 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 10:56:44 P 193 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 10:10:25 P 62 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 09:58:05 P 57 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 09:52:40 P 58 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 09:47:05 P 57 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 09:44:01 P 55 24.5 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 09:44:00 P 215 24.7 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 09:37:25 P 214 24.7 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 09:30:45 P 217 24.7 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 09:10:02 P 75 24.24 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 09:02:10 P 1,000 24.7 EUR XETR
25.10.2018 09:02:10 P 162 24.7 EUR XETR
Total of day     5,000 24.4593    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
             
Total overall 19.10.2018 - 25.10.2018 P 235,314 24.7932 EUR XETR
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    













26.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




738411  26.10.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=738411&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum