DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG: Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures
2018. október 26., péntek, 15:59
Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Westwing Group AG (WKN A2N4H0; ISIN DE000A2N4H07; ticker symbol WEW) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 19 October 2018 until and including 25 October 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified below:
738411 26.10.2018
