DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. október 26., péntek, 16:33
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG
On 25 October 2018 Mr. Daniel Křetínský and Mr. Patrik Tkáč notified us of the following:
"We refer to the voting rights notifications pursuant to Sections 33, 34 German Securities Trading Act ("WpHG") of Daniel Křetínský and Patrik Tkáč dated 5 October 2018 (group notifications) concerning METRO AG. We, acting on our own behalf as well as on behalf of Bermon94 a.s., EP Global Commerce a.s., EP Global Commerce GmbH und EP Global Commerce II GmbH (together the "Notifying Persons"), for reason of exceeding the threshold of 10% of the voting rights resulting from shares in METRO AG, herewith inform you pursuant Section 43 WpHG about the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make that certain acquisition as follows:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
738343 26.10.2018
