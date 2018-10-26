DGAP-Adhoc: DEPFA BANK PLC- Agreement by DEPFA Funding IV LP to repurchase and cancel Securities
2018. október 26., péntek, 16:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA BANK plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release
RE: Agreement by DEPFA Funding IV LP to repurchase and cancel Euro 500,000,000 Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Guaranteed non-voting Non-cumulative Perpetual Preferred Securities having the benefit of a subordinated guarantee of DEPFA BANK plc with ISIN: XS0291655727
26 October 2018
Issued by DEPFA BANK plc ("DEPFA") in respect of the outstanding listed debt instruments of DEPFA identified in the table below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).
Repurchase of the Preferred Securities of Funding IV
FMS-WM and the wind down of the DEPFA group
For FMS-WM:
Frank Hessel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEPFA BANK plc
|Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street
|D01 P767 Dublin 1
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 792 2222
|Fax:
|+353 1 792 2211
|E-mail:
|info@depfa.com
|Internet:
|www.depfa.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0AUJ90
|WKN:
|A0AUJ9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); London
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
738429 26-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
