1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Schawei GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

Schadeberg-Herrmann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Krones AG





b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

72.90 EUR





1166.40 EUR



73.00 EUR





5402.00 EUR



72.95 EUR





8024.50 EUR



72.90 EUR





2405.70 EUR



73.00 EUR





1387.00 EUR



72.95 EUR





1750.80 EUR



72.95 EUR





2334.40 EUR



72.85 EUR





3496.80 EUR



72.95 EUR





1896.70 EUR



72.75 EUR





6838.50 EUR



72.95 EUR





4085.20 EUR



72.90 EUR





1968.30 EUR



72.85 EUR





145.70 EUR



72.50 EUR





2682.50 EUR



72.30 EUR





5422.50 EUR



72.45 EUR





2028.60 EUR



72.80 EUR





3130.40 EUR



72.70 EUR





727.00 EUR



72.90 EUR





6998.40 EUR



72.80 EUR





3130.40 EUR



72.85 EUR





4225.30 EUR



72.95 EUR





2261.45 EUR



73.00 EUR





949.00 EUR



73.00 EUR





2993.00 EUR



72.95 EUR





3574.55 EUR



72.90 EUR





1603.80 EUR



72.40 EUR





1737.60 EUR



72.50 EUR





2755.00 EUR



72.40 EUR





1375.60 EUR



72.40 EUR





362.00 EUR



72.50 EUR





797.50 EUR



72.40 EUR





1737.60 EUR



72.40 EUR





1013.60 EUR



72.45 EUR





1666.35 EUR



72.50 EUR





1812.50 EUR



72.55 EUR





5368.70 EUR



72.63 EUR





1815.63 EUR



72.50 EUR





3625.00 EUR



72.65 EUR





1816.25 EUR



72.70 EUR





7124.60 EUR



72.70 EUR





3126.10 EUR



72.60 EUR





7260.00 EUR



72.65 EUR





1743.60 EUR



72.00 EUR





1800.00 EUR



72.15 EUR





1803.75 EUR



72.05 EUR





1801.25 EUR



72.15 EUR





1731.60 EUR



72.15 EUR





1803.75 EUR



72.15 EUR





1731.60 EUR



72.15 EUR





1659.45 EUR



72.15 EUR





144.30 EUR



72.15 EUR





1443.00 EUR



72.15 EUR





721.50 EUR



72.15 EUR





3751.80 EUR



72.15 EUR





1370.85 EUR



72.15 EUR





12265.50 EUR



72.15 EUR





8730.15 EUR



72.15 EUR





10750.35 EUR



72.15 EUR





1731.60 EUR



72.15 EUR





1659.45 EUR



72.15 EUR





1659.45 EUR



72.15 EUR





721.50 EUR



72.15 EUR





3535.35 EUR



72.15 EUR





19913.40 EUR



72.15 EUR





3607.50 EUR



72.15 EUR





1803.75 EUR



72.15 EUR





1875.90 EUR



72.15 EUR





1875.90 EUR



72.15 EUR





865.80 EUR



72.15 EUR





1731.60 EUR



72.15 EUR





1154.40 EUR



72.15 EUR





17821.05 EUR



72.15 EUR





15007.20 EUR



72.15 EUR





19552.65 EUR



72.15 EUR





16522.35 EUR



72.15 EUR





19552.65 EUR



72.15 EUR





721.50 EUR



72.15 EUR





5411.25 EUR



72.15 EUR





18109.65 EUR



72.15 EUR





17965.35 EUR



72.15 EUR





17965.35 EUR



72.15 EUR





17965.35 EUR



72.15 EUR





36075.00 EUR



72.15 EUR





26334.75 EUR



72.15 EUR





9884.55 EUR



72.15 EUR





12842.70 EUR



72.15 EUR





1659.45 EUR



72.15 EUR





1803.75 EUR



71.90 EUR





1797.50 EUR



72.15 EUR





1803.75 EUR



72.15 EUR





3318.90 EUR



72.00 EUR





1800.00 EUR



72.05 EUR





1729.20 EUR



71.95 EUR





1798.75 EUR



72.15 EUR





1803.75 EUR



72.15 EUR





1731.60 EUR



72.05 EUR





1729.20 EUR



72.15 EUR





6709.95 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

72.2939 EUR





498828.13 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-25; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



