Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.10.2018 / 16:30



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG


b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
72.90 EUR 1166.40 EUR
73.00 EUR 5402.00 EUR
72.95 EUR 8024.50 EUR
72.90 EUR 2405.70 EUR
73.00 EUR 1387.00 EUR
72.95 EUR 1750.80 EUR
72.95 EUR 2334.40 EUR
72.85 EUR 3496.80 EUR
72.95 EUR 1896.70 EUR
72.75 EUR 6838.50 EUR
72.95 EUR 4085.20 EUR
72.90 EUR 1968.30 EUR
72.85 EUR 145.70 EUR
72.50 EUR 2682.50 EUR
72.30 EUR 5422.50 EUR
72.45 EUR 2028.60 EUR
72.80 EUR 3130.40 EUR
72.70 EUR 727.00 EUR
72.90 EUR 6998.40 EUR
72.80 EUR 3130.40 EUR
72.85 EUR 4225.30 EUR
72.95 EUR 2261.45 EUR
73.00 EUR 949.00 EUR
73.00 EUR 2993.00 EUR
72.95 EUR 3574.55 EUR
72.90 EUR 1603.80 EUR
72.40 EUR 1737.60 EUR
72.50 EUR 2755.00 EUR
72.40 EUR 1375.60 EUR
72.40 EUR 362.00 EUR
72.50 EUR 797.50 EUR
72.40 EUR 1737.60 EUR
72.40 EUR 1013.60 EUR
72.45 EUR 1666.35 EUR
72.50 EUR 1812.50 EUR
72.55 EUR 5368.70 EUR
72.63 EUR 1815.63 EUR
72.50 EUR 3625.00 EUR
72.65 EUR 1816.25 EUR
72.70 EUR 7124.60 EUR
72.70 EUR 3126.10 EUR
72.60 EUR 7260.00 EUR
72.65 EUR 1743.60 EUR
72.00 EUR 1800.00 EUR
72.15 EUR 1803.75 EUR
72.05 EUR 1801.25 EUR
72.15 EUR 1731.60 EUR
72.15 EUR 1803.75 EUR
72.15 EUR 1731.60 EUR
72.15 EUR 1659.45 EUR
72.15 EUR 144.30 EUR
72.15 EUR 1443.00 EUR
72.15 EUR 721.50 EUR
72.15 EUR 3751.80 EUR
72.15 EUR 1370.85 EUR
72.15 EUR 12265.50 EUR
72.15 EUR 8730.15 EUR
72.15 EUR 10750.35 EUR
72.15 EUR 1731.60 EUR
72.15 EUR 1659.45 EUR
72.15 EUR 1659.45 EUR
72.15 EUR 721.50 EUR
72.15 EUR 3535.35 EUR
72.15 EUR 19913.40 EUR
72.15 EUR 3607.50 EUR
72.15 EUR 1803.75 EUR
72.15 EUR 1875.90 EUR
72.15 EUR 1875.90 EUR
72.15 EUR 865.80 EUR
72.15 EUR 1731.60 EUR
72.15 EUR 1154.40 EUR
72.15 EUR 17821.05 EUR
72.15 EUR 15007.20 EUR
72.15 EUR 19552.65 EUR
72.15 EUR 16522.35 EUR
72.15 EUR 19552.65 EUR
72.15 EUR 721.50 EUR
72.15 EUR 5411.25 EUR
72.15 EUR 18109.65 EUR
72.15 EUR 17965.35 EUR
72.15 EUR 17965.35 EUR
72.15 EUR 17965.35 EUR
72.15 EUR 36075.00 EUR
72.15 EUR 26334.75 EUR
72.15 EUR 9884.55 EUR
72.15 EUR 12842.70 EUR
72.15 EUR 1659.45 EUR
72.15 EUR 1803.75 EUR
71.90 EUR 1797.50 EUR
72.15 EUR 1803.75 EUR
72.15 EUR 3318.90 EUR
72.00 EUR 1800.00 EUR
72.05 EUR 1729.20 EUR
71.95 EUR 1798.75 EUR
72.15 EUR 1803.75 EUR
72.15 EUR 1731.60 EUR
72.05 EUR 1729.20 EUR
72.15 EUR 6709.95 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
72.2939 EUR 498828.13 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-25; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
