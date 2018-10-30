DGAP-DD: Krones AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG


b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
71.95 EUR 2086.55 EUR
72.00 EUR 792.00 EUR
71.85 EUR 2155.50 EUR
71.85 EUR 2155.50 EUR
71.45 EUR 3358.15 EUR
71.55 EUR 2003.40 EUR
71.60 EUR 4940.40 EUR
71.65 EUR 71.65 EUR
71.65 EUR 1862.90 EUR
71.65 EUR 931.45 EUR
71.40 EUR 142.80 EUR
71.35 EUR 927.55 EUR
71.35 EUR 2211.85 EUR
71.55 EUR 5366.25 EUR
71.60 EUR 2506.00 EUR
71.60 EUR 5513.20 EUR
71.70 EUR 3298.20 EUR
71.65 EUR 2722.70 EUR
71.70 EUR 1290.60 EUR
71.70 EUR 2007.60 EUR
71.65 EUR 3224.25 EUR
71.70 EUR 4086.90 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
71.6360 EUR 53655.40 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-26; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
