







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





29.10.2018 / 16:45







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Schawei GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

Schadeberg-Herrmann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Krones AG





b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

71.95 EUR





2086.55 EUR



72.00 EUR





792.00 EUR



71.85 EUR





2155.50 EUR



71.85 EUR





2155.50 EUR



71.45 EUR





3358.15 EUR



71.55 EUR





2003.40 EUR



71.60 EUR





4940.40 EUR



71.65 EUR





71.65 EUR



71.65 EUR





1862.90 EUR



71.65 EUR





931.45 EUR



71.40 EUR





142.80 EUR



71.35 EUR





927.55 EUR



71.35 EUR





2211.85 EUR



71.55 EUR





5366.25 EUR



71.60 EUR





2506.00 EUR



71.60 EUR





5513.20 EUR



71.70 EUR





3298.20 EUR



71.65 EUR





2722.70 EUR



71.70 EUR





1290.60 EUR



71.70 EUR





2007.60 EUR



71.65 EUR





3224.25 EUR



71.70 EUR





4086.90 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

71.6360 EUR





53655.40 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-26; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



