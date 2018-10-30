DGAP-Adhoc: CEO Daniel Fink to retire at MAX Automation SE in the spring of 2019

Düsseldorf, 10/29/2018 - The CEO of MAX Automation, Daniel Fink (57), will not renew his employment contract, which is set to expire 31 March 2019. Daniel Fink will dedicate himself to new future responsibilities; the move comes at his own initiative. He will resign his seat on the company"s Supervisory Board at the same time.



Mr Fink is expected to assist the company in an advisory role with the strategic reorientation currently under way and hence support the company to complete the divestment process of companies in the field of ​​assembly automation for the automotive industry.



To date, the management of MAX Automation consists of two Managing Directors who are also members of the Supervisory Board. In future, Mr Fink"s seat on the Supervisory Board will be filled by a non-managing member of the Supervisory Board. As such, the Managing Director Andreas Krause will serve as sole representative of MAX Automation and will remain a member of the company"s Supervisory Board.



About MAX Automation SE

MAX Automation SE (Securities Identification Number: A2DA58) with its headquarters in Düsseldorf is an internationally active high-tech mechanical engineering Group and a leading full-service supplier of integrated and sophisticated system and component solutions. Its operational business is divided into two segments. In the Industrial Automation segment (with the business sectors Life Science Automation, Process Technologies, New Automation Technologies und Mobility Automation), the Group is considered to be a trendsetter in the development and manufacturing of integrated and proprietary solutions for use in manufacturing and assembly in the automotive industry, medical technology, packaging machines and the electronics industry due to its comprehensive technological know-how. In the Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs innovative systems for use by the recycling, energy and raw materials industries.
