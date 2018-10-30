DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





CEO Daniel Fink to retire at MAX Automation SE in the spring of 2019





29-Oct-2018 / 16:57 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MAX Automation SE, Düsseldorf

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

CEO Daniel Fink to retire at MAX Automation SE in the spring of 2019

Düsseldorf, 10/29/2018 - The CEO of MAX Automation, Daniel Fink (57), will not renew his employment contract, which is set to expire 31 March 2019. Daniel Fink will dedicate himself to new future responsibilities; the move comes at his own initiative. He will resign his seat on the company"s Supervisory Board at the same time.

Mr Fink is expected to assist the company in an advisory role with the strategic reorientation currently under way and hence support the company to complete the divestment process of companies in the field of ​​assembly automation for the automotive industry.

To date, the management of MAX Automation consists of two Managing Directors who are also members of the Supervisory Board. In future, Mr Fink"s seat on the Supervisory Board will be filled by a non-managing member of the Supervisory Board. As such, the Managing Director Andreas Krause will serve as sole representative of MAX Automation and will remain a member of the company"s Supervisory Board.

