Düsseldorf, 10/29/2018 - The CEO of MAX Automation, Daniel Fink (57), will not renew his employment contract, which is set to expire 31 March 2019. Daniel Fink will dedicate himself to new future responsibilities; the move comes at his own initiative. He will resign his seat on the company"s Supervisory Board at the same time.

Mr Fink is expected to assist the company in an advisory role with the strategic reorientation currently under way and hence support the company to complete the divestment process of companies in the field of ​​assembly automation for the automotive industry.

From 2019, MAX Automation shall be led by the managing directors supported by a Management Board that will be filled by the head of the Process Technologies business unit from the Industrial Automation business segment, and the head of the Environmental Technology business unit.