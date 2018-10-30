DGAP-News: CEO Daniel Fink to retire at MAX Automation in the spring of 2019

Düsseldorf, 10/29/2018 - The CEO of MAX Automation, Daniel Fink (57), will not renew his employment contract, which is set to expire 31 March 2019. Daniel Fink will dedicate himself to new future responsibilities; the move comes at his own initiative. He will resign his seat on the company"s Supervisory Board at the same time.



Mr Fink is expected to assist the company in an advisory role with the strategic reorientation currently under way and hence support the company to complete the divestment process of companies in the field of ​​assembly automation for the automotive industry.



From 2019, MAX Automation shall be led by the managing directors supported by a Management Board that will be filled by the head of the Process Technologies business unit from the Industrial Automation business segment, and the head of the Environmental Technology business unit.



Gerhard Lerch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation: "We are grateful to Mr Fink for his service over the past years. Within the MAX Group, he initiated the strategy process leading to the transformation of the company from a financial to a lean and powerful management holding company and promoted the interaction of management across business units. We will resolutely continue to pursue this path in the years ahead."

Contact:

Cardo Communications GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0)3024087620

e-mail: dgl@cardocommunications.com

About MAX Automation SE

MAX Automation SE (Securities Identification Number: A2DA58) with its headquarters in Düsseldorf is an internationally active high-tech mechanical engineering Group and a leading full-service supplier of integrated and sophisticated system and component solutions. Its operational business is divided into two segments. In the Industrial Automation segment (with the business sectors Life Science Automation, Process Technologies, New Automation Technologies und Mobility Automation), the Group is considered to be a trendsetter in the development and manufacturing of integrated and proprietary solutions for use in manufacturing and assembly in the automotive industry, medical technology, packaging machines and the electronics industry due to its comprehensive technological know-how. In the Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs innovative systems for use by the recycling, energy and raw materials industries.
