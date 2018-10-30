DGAP-DD: comdirect bank AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.10.2018 / 14:51



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): von Blücher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

comdirect bank AG


b) LEI

529900V761CIZ36SHR16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005428007


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
9.4419 EUR 47209.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.4419 EUR 47209.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG

Pascalkehre 15

25451 Quickborn

Germany
Internet: www.comdirect.de





 
45885  30.10.2018 


