30-Oct-2018 / 18:59 CET/CEST





Pullach, 30 October 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE today appointed Mr Michael Martin Ruhl (47) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sixt Leasing SE effective from 1 January 2019. He will take over the CEO position from Mr Thomas Spiegelhalter, who asked the Supervisory Board to terminate his contract early as of 31 December 2018. The Supervisory Board has complied with this request today.



Michael Martin Ruhl is currently Managing Director of Hannover Leasing GmbH & Co. KG, where he is responsible for equity sales to investors. The company manages more than 200 investments and mutual funds with a total asset value of around 10 billion euros.



