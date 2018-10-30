DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE - Changes in the Managing Board: Michael Martin Ruhl (47) appointed as new CEO effective from 1 January 2019
2018. október 30., kedd, 18:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Sixt Leasing SE - Changes in the Managing Board: Michael Martin Ruhl (47) appointed as new CEO effective from 1 January 2019
Michael Martin Ruhl is currently Managing Director of Hannover Leasing GmbH & Co. KG, where he is responsible for equity sales to investors. The company manages more than 200 investments and mutual funds with a total asset value of around 10 billion euros.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sixt Leasing SE
|Zugspitzstraße 1
|82049 Pullach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 744 44 - 8 4518
|E-mail:
|ir@sixt-leasing.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.sixt-leasing.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6
|WKN:
|A0DPRE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
739677 30-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
