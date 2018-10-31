DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





First Sensor Increases Production Capacity for Pressure Sensors





First Sensor Increases Production Capacity for Pressure Sensors

- Growing demand for the H series for demanding medical and industrial applications

- Besides Berlin-Weißensee, production will also take place in Puchheim, near Munich, in future

First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific sensor solutions in the growth market of sensor technology, is responding to rapidly growing demand for high-quality pressure sensors for medical and industrial applications by increasing production capacity for its H series standard sensors.

Measures at the Berlin-Weißensee location include optimization of batch sizes and product mix, improvements in the logistics chain and alignment of the testing and calibration hardware. In addition, new systems have been installed and a new shift model introduced. Furthermore, additional calibration capacity has been built up at the location in Puchheim, near Munich, thus ensuring greater flexibility in the production network.

"The measures initiated show that we can respond to increasing customer demand at short notice. We have already increased weekly output by 50% compared to the previous year. By the end of this year we want to have achieved an increase of 70%," declared CEO Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, whilst also announcing further investment for the coming year. "A market enjoying continued growth and increasing incoming orders for our H series are giving us the necessary momentum," he explained.

The H series pressure sensors measure ultra-low pressures of dry, non-corrosive gases in various applications. With performance features such as measuring accuracy, offset stability, a wide dynamic range and internal signal processing, they meet the technical requirements of the most demanding applications such as respiration or industrial process controls in a special way. Besides the DACH region - its largest sales market - demand for the H series is growing in Asia and North America above all.

About First Sensor AG



In the growth market of sensor systems, First Sensor develops and produces standard products and customer-specific solutions for the ever-increasing number of applications in the industrial, medical, and mobility target markets. Based on tried-and-tested technology platforms, we develop products from single chips to complex sensor systems. Trends such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of medical technology will drive growth extremely rapidly in the future. First Sensor was founded in Berlin in 1991 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

