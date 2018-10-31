DGAP-DD: BASF SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


31.10.2018 / 16:34



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s): Engel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BASF SE


b) LEI

529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
66.60 EUR 499500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
66.60 EUR 499500.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-29; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Germany
Internet: www.basf.com





 
45897  31.10.2018 


