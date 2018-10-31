DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

2018. október 31., szerda, 16:55





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Announcement regarding Admission of ordinary shares to the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse)


Linde plc: Release of a capital market information


31.10.2018 / 16:55


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ANNOUNCEMENT

31 October 2018

LINDE PLC

(incorporated and registered in Ireland under the Companies Act 2014
with registered number 602527)

Admission to the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with simultaneous admission to
the subsegment of the regulated market with additional post-admission
obligations (Prime Standard) of 551,054,569 ordinary shares of EUR0.001
each in the share capital of Linde plc

ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82

WKN: A2D SYC

In relation to the admission to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange with simultaneous admission to the subsegment of the regulated
market with additional post-admission obligations of ordinary shares of
EUR0.001 each in the capital of Linde plc (the "Shares") on 25 October 2018
and 31 October 2018 (together, the "Admission Dates") pursuant to the
prospectus published by Linde plc (the "Issuer") on 24 October 2018, which
constitutes a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, the
Issuer hereby gives notice of the total aggregate number of Shares admitted
to trading on the Admission Dates. The total aggregate number of Shares
admitted to trading on the Admission Dates is 551,054,569.

This Notice will be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland.

For further information, please contact:

The Directors

Linde plc

The Priestley Centre

10 Priestley Road

The Surrey Research Park

Guildford

Surrey GU2 7XY

United Kingdom














31.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom





 
End of News DGAP News Service




740117  31.10.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=740117&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum