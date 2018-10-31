DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
2018. október 31., szerda, 16:55
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Announcement regarding Admission of ordinary shares to the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse)
ANNOUNCEMENT
31 October 2018
LINDE PLC
(incorporated and registered in Ireland under the Companies Act 2014
Admission to the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
In relation to the admission to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock
This Notice will be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland.
For further information, please contact:
The Directors
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
740117 31.10.2018
