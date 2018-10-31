DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Announcement regarding Admission of ordinary shares to the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse)





ANNOUNCEMENT



31 October 2018



LINDE PLC



(incorporated and registered in Ireland under the Companies Act 2014

with registered number 602527)



Admission to the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt

Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with simultaneous admission to

the subsegment of the regulated market with additional post-admission

obligations (Prime Standard) of 551,054,569 ordinary shares of EUR0.001

each in the share capital of Linde plc



ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82



WKN: A2D SYC



In relation to the admission to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange with simultaneous admission to the subsegment of the regulated

market with additional post-admission obligations of ordinary shares of

EUR0.001 each in the capital of Linde plc (the "Shares") on 25 October 2018

and 31 October 2018 (together, the "Admission Dates") pursuant to the

prospectus published by Linde plc (the "Issuer") on 24 October 2018, which

constitutes a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, the

Issuer hereby gives notice of the total aggregate number of Shares admitted

to trading on the Admission Dates. The total aggregate number of Shares

admitted to trading on the Admission Dates is 551,054,569.



This Notice will be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland.



For further information, please contact:



The Directors



Linde plc



The Priestley Centre



10 Priestley Road



The Surrey Research Park



Guildford



Surrey GU2 7XY



United Kingdom

