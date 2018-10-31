DGAP-Adhoc: GN Store Nord A/S: Change to Executive Management: Anders Hedegaard leaves as CEO of GN Hearing
2018. október 31., szerda, 17:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Anders Hedegaard has decided to resign as CEO of GN Hearing. Marcus Desimoni will act as interim CEO of GN Hearing, in parallel with his role as CFO of GN Store Nord and GN Hearing, until a new CEO of GN Hearing is appointed. Marcus will together with René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio, constitute GN Store Nord"s Executive Management team.
"GN is thankful to Anders for his services during the last four years, in which GN has executed on its ambitious plans to continuously lead its respective industries in terms of innovation and growth", says Per Wold-Olsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GN Store Nord.
Anders has accepted a position as CEO in another company located outside of Denmark, not competing with GN"s businesses. Anders will support a smooth transition.
Financial guidance for 2018 and long term targets are unchanged.
