DGAP-Adhoc: PRIMEPULSE SE postpones planned initial public offering
2018. október 31., szerda, 18:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PRIMEPULSE SE / Key word(s): IPO
PRIMEPULSE SE postpones planned initial public offering
Munich, Germany, 31 October 2018 - PRIMEPULSE SE and its existing shareholders have jointly decided to postpone the planned initial public offering ("IPO") of PRIMEPULSE SE due to market conditions.
PRIMEPULSE intends to continue in monitoring and evaluating the market environment in general and opportunities regarding an IPO in the future.
