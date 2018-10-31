DGAP-Ad-hoc: PRIMEPULSE SE / Key word(s): IPO





PRIMEPULSE SE postpones planned initial public offering





31-Oct-2018 / 18:09 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRIMEPULSE SE postpones planned initial public offering

Munich, Germany, 31 October 2018 - PRIMEPULSE SE and its existing shareholders have jointly decided to postpone the planned initial public offering ("IPO") of PRIMEPULSE SE due to market conditions.

PRIMEPULSE intends to continue in monitoring and evaluating the market environment in general and opportunities regarding an IPO in the future.

