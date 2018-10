DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Total Number of Voting Rights





Linde plc: Release of a capital market information





31.10.2018 / 18:34





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde PLC



Total Number of Voting Rights



In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/

EC) Regulations 2007 of Ireland, as amended (the "Transparency

Regulations"), Linde plc advises, as of 31 October 2018, that:



1. Linde plc has in issue 551,054,569 ordinary shares, of nominal value of

EUR0.001 each, carrying voting rights (the "Ordinary Shares"); and



2. Linde plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.



The Ordinary Shares in issue figure of 551,054,569 may be used by

shareholders of Linde plc as the denominator for the calculations by which

they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a

change to their interest in, Linde plc under the Transparency Regulations

and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland.



31 October 2018