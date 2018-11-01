

Bilfinger SE has today completed the buyback of its own shares with a volume of up to EUR 150 million. The intention of this buyback as from the fall of 2017 was published with the ad hoc release of February 13, 2017 already. In the period from September 6, 2017 up to and including today a total of 3,942,211 of the company"s own shares (8.92% of the share capital of Bilfinger SE) with a total value of EUR 149,999,972.62 (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) were acquired. This corresponds to an average price of EUR 38.05 (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) per re-acquired share.







The share buyback was announced on September 1, 2017 and originally limited until December 21, 2018 at the latest. The buyback program was to end as soon as a maximum of 4,420,904 shares at a maximum acquisition price of EUR 150 million (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) had been bought back. This limit was reached today. The acquisition of the shares was carried out by financial institution Commerzbank AG, commissioned by the company, over the stock exchange.







