DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Share buyback 2017/18 - termination and completion notice
2018. október 31., szerda, 20:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE has today completed the buyback of its own shares with a volume of up to EUR 150 million. The intention of this buyback as from the fall of 2017 was published with the ad hoc release of February 13, 2017 already. In the period from September 6, 2017 up to and including today a total of 3,942,211 of the company"s own shares (8.92% of the share capital of Bilfinger SE) with a total value of EUR 149,999,972.62 (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) were acquired. This corresponds to an average price of EUR 38.05 (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) per re-acquired share.
The share buyback was announced on September 1, 2017 and originally limited until December 21, 2018 at the latest. The buyback program was to end as soon as a maximum of 4,420,904 shares at a maximum acquisition price of EUR 150 million (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) had been bought back. This limit was reached today. The acquisition of the shares was carried out by financial institution Commerzbank AG, commissioned by the company, over the stock exchange.
The final status of the share buyback program has been published on the Bilfinger SE website at the following link:
http://www.bilfinger.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback-20172018/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|E-mail:
|ir@bilfinger.com
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
|WKN:
|590900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
740225 31-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT shows strong growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter; profitability significantly improved compared to the first half of the year
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT mit starkem Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal; Profitabilität verbessert sich deutlich gegenüber erstem Halbjahr
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]