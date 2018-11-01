DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning





Aurubis AG: According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 63 million in Q4 of fiscal year 2017/18 (previous year: EUR 87 million), which is below current market expectations (EUR 73 million).





According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 63 million in Q4 of fiscal year 2017/18 (previous year: EUR 87 million), which is below current market expectations (EUR 73 million). For the entire fiscal year 2017/18, the Group expects an overall excellent result (EBT) of EUR 328 million (previous year: EUR 298 million), which aligns with market expectations.

In Q4 2017/18, smaller, unscheduled maintenance shutdowns negatively impacted earnings at our Hamburg and Lünen sites.

IFRS earnings before taxes (EBT) in fiscal year 2017/18 are EUR 366 million according to preliminary figures (previous year: EUR 456 million). Of this amount, Q4 accounts for EUR 14 million (previous year: EUR 85 million).

The final figures for fiscal year 2017/18 will be released on December 11, 2018.







