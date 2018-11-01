DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 63 million in Q4 of fiscal year 2017/18 (previous year: EUR 87 million), which is below current market expectations (EUR 73 million).
2018. november 01., csütörtök, 12:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 63 million in Q4 of fiscal year 2017/18 (previous year: EUR 87 million), which is below current market expectations (EUR 73 million). For the entire fiscal year 2017/18, the Group expects an overall excellent result (EBT) of EUR 328 million (previous year: EUR 298 million), which aligns with market expectations.
In Q4 2017/18, smaller, unscheduled maintenance shutdowns negatively impacted earnings at our Hamburg and Lünen sites.
IFRS earnings before taxes (EBT) in fiscal year 2017/18 are EUR 366 million according to preliminary figures (previous year: EUR 456 million). Of this amount, Q4 accounts for EUR 14 million (previous year: EUR 85 million).
The final figures for fiscal year 2017/18 will be released on December 11, 2018.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
740417 01-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
