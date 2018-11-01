

01.11.2018 / 16:43





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Street:

Nagelsweg 34

Postal code:

20097

City:

Hamburg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900LHT0GUDPEV3546



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Expiration of instruments through fulfillment of irrevocable undertaking to accept Warwick Holding GmbH"s takeover offer



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Warwick Holding GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

26 Oct 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

29.01 %

0.002 %

29.01 %

28,756,219

Previous notification

29.10 %

20.45 %

49.55 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000VTG9999

0

8,342,597

0.00 %

29.01 %

Total

8342597

29.01 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

717

0.002 %





Total

717

0.002 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

MS Holdings Incorporated

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure II Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure II GP LP

%

%

%

North Haven Infrastructure Partners II LP / North Haven Infrastructure Partners II-AIV II LP

%

%

%

North Haven Infrastructure Partners II International Holdings C.V.

%

%

%

NHIP II Holdings Cooperatief U.A.

%

%

%

Deodoro Holding B.V.

%

%

%

Warwick Holding GmbH

29.00 %

%

29.00 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

On August 24, 2018, Warwick Holding GmbH, Frankfurt am Main (the "Bidder"), launched its voluntary public takeover offer (the "Takeover Offer") to the shareholders of VTG Aktiengesellschaft ("VTG AG") regarding the acquisition of all shares in VTG AG not already currently held by the Bidder. In connection with the Takeover Offer, the Bidder entered into an irrevocable undertaking with one of VTG AG"s shareholders concerning the tender of 5,868,007 VTG Shares (20.41% of the share capital). Following the fulfillment of such irrevocable undertaking, the number of instruments attributed to Morgan Stanley has been reduced.





Date

31 Oct 2018



