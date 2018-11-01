DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / SERIES A PREFERRED SHARES





01.11.2018





LINDE PLC



SERIES A PREFERRED SHARES



In conformity with Regulation 27(2) of the Transparency (Directive

2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 of Ireland, as amended, Linde plc (the

"Company") advises that, on 1 November 2018:



(i) the Company allotted and issued one Series A Preferred Share of

EUR0.001 in the capital of the Company for an aggregate cash

consideration of EUR1.00;



(ii) the Company capitalised the entire amount standing to the credit of

the



merger reserve of the Company (created in accordance with section 72 of

the Companies Act 2014 (the "Act") as a result of the completion of the

German law governed voluntary public exchange offer to acquire each

outstanding share in Linde Aktiengesellschaft for 1.540 ordinary shares

of EUR0.001 each in the Company) (the "Merger Reserve") by making a

bonus issue, in accordance with section 1021 of the Act and the

constitution of the Company, of one Series A Preferred Share of

EUR0.001 in the capital of the Company, paid up to the entire amount of

the Merger Reserve (the "Bonus Issue"); and



(iii) immediately after the Bonus Issue, the Company acquired for nil

consideration and cancelled the two Series A Preferred Shares.



1 November 2018



For further information, please contact:



The Directors



Linde plc



The Priestley Centre



10 Priestley Road



The Surrey Research Park



Guildford



Surrey GU2 7XY



