LINDE PLC

SERIES A PREFERRED SHARES

In conformity with Regulation 27(2) of the Transparency (Directive
2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 of Ireland, as amended, Linde plc (the
"Company") advises that, on 1 November 2018:

(i) the Company allotted and issued one Series A Preferred Share of
EUR0.001 in the capital of the Company for an aggregate cash
consideration of EUR1.00;

(ii) the Company capitalised the entire amount standing to the credit of
the

merger reserve of the Company (created in accordance with section 72 of
the Companies Act 2014 (the "Act") as a result of the completion of the
German law governed voluntary public exchange offer to acquire each
outstanding share in Linde Aktiengesellschaft for 1.540 ordinary shares
of EUR0.001 each in the Company) (the "Merger Reserve") by making a
bonus issue, in accordance with section 1021 of the Act and the
constitution of the Company, of one Series A Preferred Share of
EUR0.001 in the capital of the Company, paid up to the entire amount of
the Merger Reserve (the "Bonus Issue"); and

(iii) immediately after the Bonus Issue, the Company acquired for nil
consideration and cancelled the two Series A Preferred Shares.

1 November 2018

For further information, please contact:

The Directors

Linde plc

The Priestley Centre

10 Priestley Road

The Surrey Research Park

Guildford

Surrey GU2 7XY

United Kingdom






















Language: English
