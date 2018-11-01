DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG: FY 2018 Forecast Adjustment
2018. november 01., csütörtök, 18:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in Forecast
SLM Solutions Group AG:
FY 2018 Forecast Adjustment
Lübeck, 01 November, 2018 - The Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM") is adjusting its sales and earnings guidance for the current fiscal year. The SLM Board now expects sales of between 90 Mio. Euro and 100 Mio. Euro and a positive EBITDA-Margin in the single-digit range (previously: 115 Mio. Euro to 125 Mio. Euro in sales and 11 to 13% EBITDA-Margin). The background for this are customer-driven changes in delivery schedules, especially from the frame agreement for the delivery of SLM800-machines signed with a customer from Asia on 14 November 2017.
Dennis Schaefer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
740599 01-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
