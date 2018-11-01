

SLM Solutions Group AG: FY 2018 Forecast Adjustment





SLM Solutions Group AG:



FY 2018 Forecast Adjustment



Lübeck, 01 November, 2018 - The Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM") is adjusting its sales and earnings guidance for the current fiscal year. The SLM Board now expects sales of between 90 Mio. Euro and 100 Mio. Euro and a positive EBITDA-Margin in the single-digit range (previously: 115 Mio. Euro to 125 Mio. Euro in sales and 11 to 13% EBITDA-Margin). The background for this are customer-driven changes in delivery schedules, especially from the frame agreement for the delivery of SLM800-machines signed with a customer from Asia on 14 November 2017.

















Contact:



Dennis Schaefer



Director Legal, Compliance & Investor Relations



Telephone: 0049 451 4060 4307



eMail: dennis.schaefer@slm-solutions.com

















