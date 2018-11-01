DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in Forecast





SLM Solutions Group AG:

FY 2018 Forecast Adjustment

Lübeck, 01 November 2018 - The Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM") is adjusting its sales and earnings forecast for the current financial year. "For the financial year 2018, we now expect consolidated sales in the range between 90 million Euro and 100 million Euro, which would correspond to a growth of 9% to 21% compared to the financial year 2017," says Uwe Bögershausen, CFO of SLM. The EBITDA margin is expected to be in the single-digit range. Previously, the company"s Management Board anticipated sales in the range between EUR 115 million and EUR 125 million with an EBITDA margin of 11 to 13%.

"Unfortunately, we will not reach our sales and margin target in 2018. The main reason for the forecast adjustment are shifts in call-off"s from the contract concluded with an Asian customer on 14 November 2017 for the delivery of 20 machines of the SLM800 type", adds Dr. Axel Schulz, as CSO responsible for sales at SLM.

The reason for the shift is that an on-site machine of the type SLM800, with which reference components should be built for the acceptance of the equipment, has been damaged by the customer resp. his representative. Dr. Gereon Heinemann, CTO of SLM comments: "We are in intensive communication with our customer. Due to damage to the machine by the customer, high-quality components can no longer be built on this system. We have strongly recommended to the customer to replace the machine." The claim is now handled by the customer"s insurance company. Only after completion of the process, the customer plans to order a new machine and take off to manufacture the reference components. After acceptance of the reference components, further call-off"s will be made from the framework agreement. "All this will certainly continue into the year 2019", adds Dr. Axel Schulz.



