DGAP-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG refrains from short-term placement of shares / CEO Andreas Segal leaves the company
2018. november 01., csütörtök, 20:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN
AD-HOC RELEASE
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)
Gateway Real Estate AG refrains from short-term placement of shares / CEO Andreas Segal leaves the company
Frankfurt am Main, November 1, 2018. Today, Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7) (the "Company") and its majority shareholders decided to refrain from the plan to place shares of the Company in the short-term due to the current uncertain and volatile market condition.
The CEO of the Company, Mr. Andreas Segal, will leave the Company on November 2, 2018. The supervisory board of the Company thanks Mr. Segal for his professional work in the previous months.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Contact
Jan-Hauke Jendrny
Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7) is a stock listed real estate company. The business model consists of property development in the residential and commercial sectors as well as managing its own standing asset portfolio. Focus is on A and B cities as well as growth centres in Germany. With its standing asset portfolio, its 100% subsidiary Development Partner AG and sizeable joint venture partnerships, Gateway Real Estate offers an attractive business profile on the listed German market. Gateway Real Estate"s development projects portfolio consists of 40 projects with an expected development sales volume (pro rata Gross Development Value) of approx. EUR 2.3bn and around 497,330 sqm.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.
In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of Gateway Real Estate AG (the "Company") in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in, and in reliance on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°13
|60549 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 788 088 00 -0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 69 788 088 00 - 99
|E-mail:
|info@gateway-re.de
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JJTG7
|WKN:
|A0JJTG
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
740619 01-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT shows strong growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter; profitability significantly improved compared to the first half of the year
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT mit starkem Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal; Profitabilität verbessert sich deutlich gegenüber erstem Halbjahr
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]