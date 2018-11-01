

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Gateway Real Estate AG refrains from short-term placement of shares / CEO Andreas Segal leaves the company





01-Nov-2018 / 20:37 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN



AD-HOC RELEASE



Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)



Gateway Real Estate AG refrains from short-term placement of shares / CEO Andreas Segal leaves the company



Frankfurt am Main, November 1, 2018. Today, Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7) (the "Company") and its majority shareholders decided to refrain from the plan to place shares of the Company in the short-term due to the current uncertain and volatile market condition.



The CEO of the Company, Mr. Andreas Segal, will leave the Company on November 2, 2018. The supervisory board of the Company thanks Mr. Segal for his professional work in the previous months.







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Contact



Jan-Hauke Jendrny



Head of Investor Relations and Strategy



Phone: +49 160 790 15 71



E-Mail: jan-hauke.jendrny@gateway-re.de





About Gateway Real Estate



Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7) is a stock listed real estate company. The business model consists of property development in the residential and commercial sectors as well as managing its own standing asset portfolio. Focus is on A and B cities as well as growth centres in Germany. With its standing asset portfolio, its 100% subsidiary Development Partner AG and sizeable joint venture partnerships, Gateway Real Estate offers an attractive business profile on the listed German market. Gateway Real Estate"s development projects portfolio consists of 40 projects with an expected development sales volume (pro rata Gross Development Value) of approx. EUR 2.3bn and around 497,330 sqm.





Disclaimer



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.



In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of Gateway Real Estate AG (the "Company") in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in, and in reliance on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act.











01-Nov-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



