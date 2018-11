DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





SLM Solutions Group AG: Personnel change in the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG





01-Nov-2018 / 21:11 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







SLM Solutions Group AG:



Personnel change in the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG



Lübeck, 01 November, 2018 - Uwe Bögershausen, CFO and speaker of the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG has informed the Supervisory Board today that he is not available for an extension of his current appointment ending in June 2019.





















Contact:



Dennis Schaefer



Director Legal, Compliance & Investor Relations



Telephone: 0049 451 4060 4307



eMail: dennis.schaefer@slm-solutions.com







01-Nov-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de