DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG: Personnel change in the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG
2018. november 01., csütörtök, 21:26
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
SLM Solutions Group AG:
Personnel change in the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG
Lübeck, 01 November, 2018 - Uwe Bögershausen, CFO and speaker of the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG, has informed the Supervisory Board today that he is not available for an extension of his current appointment ending in June 2019.
"The decision was not easy for me and ultimately made for personal reasons. Following the successful IPO in 2014, the placement of a convertible bond in 2017 and a total of more than five years in the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG, it is time to hand-over my responsibilities and by doing so initiate a change. The Executive Board was broadened with Dr. Schulz and Dr. Heinemann and I see the Executive Board of the company well positioned for the future. I am absolutely convinced of the promising future prospects of additive manufacturing and the opportunities it offers SLM. SLM has set up a good team to take advantage of these opportunities", Uwe Bögershausen explains.
About the company:
Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company"s shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 400 members of staff in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.
Dennis Schaefer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
740627 01.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT shows strong growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter; profitability significantly improved compared to the first half of the year
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT mit starkem Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal; Profitabilität verbessert sich deutlich gegenüber erstem Halbjahr
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]