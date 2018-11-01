DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





SLM Solutions Group AG: Personnel change in the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG





01.11.2018 / 21:26







SLM Solutions Group AG:

Personnel change in the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG

Lübeck, 01 November, 2018 - Uwe Bögershausen, CFO and speaker of the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG, has informed the Supervisory Board today that he is not available for an extension of his current appointment ending in June 2019.

"The decision was not easy for me and ultimately made for personal reasons. Following the successful IPO in 2014, the placement of a convertible bond in 2017 and a total of more than five years in the Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG, it is time to hand-over my responsibilities and by doing so initiate a change. The Executive Board was broadened with Dr. Schulz and Dr. Heinemann and I see the Executive Board of the company well positioned for the future. I am absolutely convinced of the promising future prospects of additive manufacturing and the opportunities it offers SLM. SLM has set up a good team to take advantage of these opportunities", Uwe Bögershausen explains.





Hans-Joachim Ihde, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG: "We thank Uwe Bögershausen for his loyalty to the company and for his excellent work in the last five years. He has accompanied SLM Solutions in an eventful phase, characterized by strong growth, with great commitment. We respect his decision and wish him all the best. Uwe Bögershausen assured us that in principle he will support the Executive Board till Summer 2019. The Supervisory Board will soon begin talks with potential candidates, in order to complete the Executive Board with a CEO."

About the company:

Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company"s shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 400 members of staff in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.



