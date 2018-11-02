DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH / Key word(s): Private Equity





One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging





02.11.2018 / 11:05







One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging

Strategic Investment to Further Build World-Leading Tube and Aerosol Platform

FRANKFURT- 31 October, 2018 - One Equity Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired the Alltub Group ("Alltub" or the "Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the aluminum producer Alcan, Alltub is a market leader in aluminum and laminate specialty packaging for the cosmetics, pharma, food and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Alltub operates a global production and sales platform with facilities in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy and Mexico. With revenues of EUR 150 million in 2017 and more than 1,400 employees, the Company has experienced steady growth in recent years and serves large global customers around the world.

"One Equity Partners has significant experience in the packaging industry and a notable track record of building successful companies," said Johann-Melchior von Peter, Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners. "Alltub fits perfectly into our portfolio. With a resilient business model and the clear potential to become a world-leading tube and aerosol player, Alltub is an ideal platform for buy-and-build opportunities in a consolidating market."

"The dedication of our skilled workforce will allow us to continue expanding into new markets and delivering customer satisfaction. We look forward to working with One Equity Partners as we enter this exciting new phase in our development and put our ambitious growth plans into action," said Oliver Hoell, CEO of Alltub.

About One Equity Partners



OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an extensive track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 150 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Alltub



With six production plants located around the world (France, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Mexico), Alltub has more than 75 production lines manufacturing over 1.6 billion units per year (aluminum squeeze tubes, laminate squeeze tubes, aluminum caulking cartridges and aluminum aerosol cans). Alltub employs 1,400 people worldwide and generates over EUR 150 million of sales per year. For more information visit www.alltub.com.

Press contact for One Equity Partners:



Norbert Selle



Kekst CNC



Tel: +49 175 180 5982



E-Mail: oneequity@kekstcnc.com



Press contact for Alltub:



Oliver Hoell



Tel: +49 172 8914781



E-Mail: Oliver.Hoell@fr.alltub.com