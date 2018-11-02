DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging
2018. november 02., péntek, 11:05
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH / Key word(s): Private Equity
Strategic Investment to Further Build World-Leading Tube and Aerosol Platform
FRANKFURT- 31 October, 2018 - One Equity Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired the Alltub Group ("Alltub" or the "Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the aluminum producer Alcan, Alltub is a market leader in aluminum and laminate specialty packaging for the cosmetics, pharma, food and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Alltub operates a global production and sales platform with facilities in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy and Mexico. With revenues of EUR 150 million in 2017 and more than 1,400 employees, the Company has experienced steady growth in recent years and serves large global customers around the world.
"One Equity Partners has significant experience in the packaging industry and a notable track record of building successful companies," said Johann-Melchior von Peter, Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners. "Alltub fits perfectly into our portfolio. With a resilient business model and the clear potential to become a world-leading tube and aerosol player, Alltub is an ideal platform for buy-and-build opportunities in a consolidating market."
"The dedication of our skilled workforce will allow us to continue expanding into new markets and delivering customer satisfaction. We look forward to working with One Equity Partners as we enter this exciting new phase in our development and put our ambitious growth plans into action," said Oliver Hoell, CEO of Alltub.
# # #
About One Equity Partners
About Alltub
# # #
Press contact for One Equity Partners:
740729 02.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Alltub, einen führenden Hersteller von Spezialverpackungen aus Aluminium und Laminat
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT shows strong growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter; profitability significantly improved compared to the first half of the year
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT mit starkem Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal; Profitabilität verbessert sich deutlich gegenüber erstem Halbjahr
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]