

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous





Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures





02.11.2018 / 13:46







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures111







Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Westwing Group AG (WKN A2N4H0; ISIN DE000A2N4H07; ticker symbol WEW) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 26 October 2018 until and including 01 November 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified below:



Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY)

Trade time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss,f)

Purchase (P) / Sale (S)

Nominal value (pieces)

Execution price (0.00000)

Currency code (ISO 4217)

MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)

26.10.2018

17:36:15

P

1,500

24

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

17:28:02

P

58

24

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

17:22:25

P

110

24

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

16:52:40

P

218

23.995

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

16:20:20

P

217

23.995

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

15:07:40

P

217

24

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

14:04:05

P

221

24

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

12:15:45

P

217

24

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

10:34:10

P

245

24.4

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

09:52:40

P

221

24.74

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

09:40:05

P

225

24.74

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

09:33:36

P

170

24.44

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

09:26:25

P

217

24.75

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

09:04:17

P

1,000

24.9

EUR

XETR

26.10.2018

09:04:17

P

164

24.9

EUR

XETR

Total of day





5,000

24.3422











[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]



















29.10.2018

17:36:10

P

1,000

23.55

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

17:28:19

P

58

23.5

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

17:22:49

P

29

23.5

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

17:10:49

P

80

23.495

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

16:47:49

P

107

23.495

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

16:29:29

P

111

23.49

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

15:34:21

P

104

23.475

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

14:58:09

P

106

23.5

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

14:12:49

P

106

23.5

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

13:31:09

P

105

23.5

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

12:52:14

P

100

23.5

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

10:28:30

P

166

23.55

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

09:50:17

P

221

24

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

09:35:30

P

319

24

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

09:09:33

P

74

23.53

EUR

XETR

29.10.2018

09:02:09

P

1,000

23.98

EUR

XETR

Total of day





3,686

23.7186











[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]



















30.10.2018

17:36:27

P

1000

23.63

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

17:01:22

P

209

23.49

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

15:58:02

P

58

23.49

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

15:28:37

P

58

23.50

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

15:10:02

P

60

23.50

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

14:43:42

P

59

23.50

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

14:16:22

P

59

23.50

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

14:06:40

P

61

23.50

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

13:55:35

P

76

23.50

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

13:09:22

P

58

23.61

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

12:29:17

P

58

23.61

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

11:47:42

P

58

23.61

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

11:11:33

P

171

23.61

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

10:52:44

P

394

23.75

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

10:52:43

P

338

23.61

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

09:19:14

P

177

23.75

EUR

XETR

30.10.2018

09:02:11

P

500

24.00

EUR

XETR

Total of day





3,394

23.673











[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]



















31.10.2018

17:36:00

P

1,000

23

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

17:23:00

P

127

22.86

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

17:18:00

P

34

22.505

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

16:38:00

P

194

23

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

14:54:00

P

55

23

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

14:17:00

P

195

23.2

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

12:42:00

P

56

23.5

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

11:54:00

P

55

23.6

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

11:03:00

P

55

23.6

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

10:46:00

P

142

23.6

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

10:46:00

P

480

23.6

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

09:28:00

P

213

23.8

EUR

XETR

31.10.2018

09:02:00

P

1,000

24

EUR

XETR

Total of day





3,606

23.4554 EUR











[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]



















01.11.2018

17:38:24

P

1,000

23.5

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

17:28:02

P

72

22.7

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

17:20:11

P

114

22.695

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

16:30:16

P

217

23

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

14:22:56

P

56

22.7

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

14:11:56

P

56

22.7

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

13:55:36

P

56

22.7

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

13:17:03

P

90

22.7

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

12:00:37

P

63

22.995

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

11:05:49

P

249

23

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

09:56:28

P

324

23.105

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

09:56:27

P

75

23.105

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

09:56:26

P

249

23.125

EUR

XETR

01.11.2018

09:02:19

P

1,000

23.495

EUR

XETR

Total of day





3,621

23.2579











[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]



















Total overall

26.10.2018 - 01.11.2018

P

19,307

23.7365

EUR

XETR







[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]































02.11.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



