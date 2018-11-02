DGAP-News: Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures

2018. november 02., péntek, 13:46





DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous


Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures


02.11.2018 / 13:46



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures111



 



Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Westwing Group AG (WKN A2N4H0; ISIN DE000A2N4H07; ticker symbol WEW) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 26 October 2018 until and including 01 November 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified below:














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Trade time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss,f) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price (0.00000) Currency code (ISO 4217) MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)
26.10.2018 17:36:15 P 1,500 24 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 17:28:02 P 58 24 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 17:22:25 P 110 24 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 16:52:40 P 218 23.995 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 16:20:20 P 217 23.995 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 15:07:40 P 217 24 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 14:04:05 P 221 24 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 12:15:45 P 217 24 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 10:34:10 P 245 24.4 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 09:52:40 P 221 24.74 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 09:40:05 P 225 24.74 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 09:33:36 P 170 24.44 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 09:26:25 P 217 24.75 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 09:04:17 P 1,000 24.9 EUR XETR
26.10.2018 09:04:17 P 164 24.9 EUR XETR
Total of day     5,000 24.3422    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
29.10.2018 17:36:10 P 1,000 23.55 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 17:28:19 P 58 23.5 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 17:22:49 P 29 23.5 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 17:10:49 P 80 23.495 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 16:47:49 P 107 23.495 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 16:29:29 P 111 23.49 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 15:34:21 P 104 23.475 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 14:58:09 P 106 23.5 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 14:12:49 P 106 23.5 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 13:31:09 P 105 23.5 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 12:52:14 P 100 23.5 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 10:28:30 P 166 23.55 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 09:50:17 P 221 24 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 09:35:30 P 319 24 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 09:09:33 P 74 23.53 EUR XETR
29.10.2018 09:02:09 P 1,000 23.98 EUR XETR
Total of day     3,686 23.7186    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
30.10.2018 17:36:27 P 1000 23.63 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 17:01:22 P 209 23.49 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 15:58:02 P 58 23.49 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 15:28:37 P 58 23.50 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 15:10:02 P 60 23.50 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 14:43:42 P 59 23.50 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 14:16:22 P 59 23.50 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 14:06:40 P 61 23.50 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 13:55:35 P 76 23.50 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 13:09:22 P 58 23.61 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 12:29:17 P 58 23.61 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 11:47:42 P 58 23.61 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 11:11:33 P 171 23.61 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 10:52:44 P 394 23.75 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 10:52:43 P 338 23.61 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 09:19:14 P 177 23.75 EUR XETR
30.10.2018 09:02:11 P 500 24.00 EUR XETR
Total of day     3,394 23.673    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
31.10.2018 17:36:00 P 1,000 23 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 17:23:00 P 127 22.86 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 17:18:00 P 34 22.505 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 16:38:00 P 194 23 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 14:54:00 P 55 23 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 14:17:00 P 195 23.2 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 12:42:00 P 56 23.5 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 11:54:00 P 55 23.6 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 11:03:00 P 55 23.6 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 10:46:00 P 142 23.6 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 10:46:00 P 480 23.6 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 09:28:00 P 213 23.8 EUR XETR
31.10.2018 09:02:00 P 1,000 24 EUR XETR
Total of day     3,606 23.4554 EUR    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
01.11.2018 17:38:24 P 1,000 23.5 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 17:28:02 P 72 22.7 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 17:20:11 P 114 22.695 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 16:30:16 P 217 23 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 14:22:56 P 56 22.7 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 14:11:56 P 56 22.7 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 13:55:36 P 56 22.7 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 13:17:03 P 90 22.7 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 12:00:37 P 63 22.995 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 11:05:49 P 249 23 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 09:56:28 P 324 23.105 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 09:56:27 P 75 23.105 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 09:56:26 P 249 23.125 EUR XETR
01.11.2018 09:02:19 P 1,000 23.495 EUR XETR
Total of day     3,621 23.2579    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
Total overall 26.10.2018 - 01.11.2018 P 19,307 23.7365 EUR XETR
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    













02.11.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




740759  02.11.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=740759&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum