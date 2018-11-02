DGAP-PVR: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. november 02., péntek, 15:23





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.


Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


02.11.2018 / 15:23


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.
Street: Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
Postal code: 266101
City: Qingdao
China
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Admission to trading on the regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Haier Group Corporation
City of registered office, country: Qingdao, Shadong, China

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Haier Electronic Appliances Corp Ltd.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Oct 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 40.04 % 0.00 % 40.04 % 6362402727
Previous notification n.a. % n.a. % n.a. % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
CNE000000CG9 (A-shares) 1072610764 1474720705 16.86 % 23.18 %
Total 2547331469 40.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





















Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Haier Group Corporation 17.55 % % 17.55 %
Haier Electrionic Appliances Corp Ltd. 19.78 % % 19.78 %
Haier Group Corporation 17.55 % % 17.55 %
Qingdao Haier. Venture Investment Information Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Acting in concert of Haier Group Corporation (16.86%) and Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise LP (0.69%) 


Date

02 Nov 2018














02.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.

Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District

266101 Qingdao

China
Internet: www.haier.net





 
End of News DGAP News Service




740375  02.11.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=740375&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum