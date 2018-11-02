DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





02.11.2018 / 15:31





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: November 21, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 21, 2018

German: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/

English: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: November 21, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 21, 2018

German: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/

English: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications/





02.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

