artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2018
German: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/quartalsberichte
English: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports














Language: English
Company: artnet AG

Oranienstraße 164

10969 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de





 
