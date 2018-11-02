The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 31, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 25 October 2018



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

692.127,00

692.127,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

204.204,00

204.204,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.677,00

2.677,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Physical Delivery

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

77.439,00

77.439,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

3.033.040,00

3.033.040,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Convertible bond

1.044.730,00

1.044.730,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

1.794,00

1.794,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Ordinary share

95.350,00

95.350,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Warrant

15.000,00

15.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GMBH

In Cash

Swap

15.000,00

15.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

5,23 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,43 %

4,80 %

Voting rights

5,23 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,43 %

4,80 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

3.931.475,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

3.174.058,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly

Indirectly

Capital interest

0,00 %

3,08 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=64482