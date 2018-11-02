The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on November 1, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 26 October 2018



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

716.940,00

716.940,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

269.526,00

269.526,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.677,00

2.676,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Physical Delivery

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

74.357,00

74.357,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

3.256.774,00

3.256.774,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Convertible bond

228.980,00

228.980,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

3.359,00

3.359,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Warrant

15.000,00

15.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH

In Cash

Swap

15.000,00

15.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Swap

22.500,00

22.500,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH

In Cash

Warrant

21.800,00

21.800,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,99 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,43 %

4,57 %

Voting rights

4,99 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,43 %

4,57 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=64508&KeyWords=qiagen