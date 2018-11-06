







Notification of Dealing to the Central Bank of Ireland



To: Linde plc



Ten Earlsfort Terrace



Dublin 2



D02 T380



Ireland



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Dr. Nance K. Dicciani

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Linde public limited company

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares, deferred stock units and restricted stock units





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

Nature of the transaction

Issuance of 17,672 ordinary shares in the capital of Linde plc in exchange for 17,672 shares of common stock of Praxair, Inc. ("Praxair"), 6,617 deferred stock units of Linde plc in exchange for 6,617 deferred stock units of Praxair and 5,879 restricted stock units of Linde plc in exchange for 5,879 restricted stock units of Praxair in connection with the business combination comprising the merger of an indirect subsidiary of Linde plc with and into Praxair, as a result of which Praxair has become a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Linde plc with each share of Praxair, being converted into the right to receive one ordinary share in Linde plc and a voluntary public exchange offer, which was published by Linde plc on August 15, 2017, to acquire each outstanding share in Linde Aktiengesellschaft for 1.540 ordinary shares in Linde plc.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)



Volume(s)





N/A



N/A

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

31 October 2018

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue. Ordinary shares issued pursuant to a Business Combination.

Additional Information

































