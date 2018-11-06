DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Statement on Bloomberg interview: Growth potential of new business in Leasing remains unchanged
2018. november 05., hétfő, 18:33
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Statement on Bloomberg interview:
Baden-Baden, November 5, 2018. Today"s Bloomberg interview entitled "Grenke expects significantly lower leasing growth in the long term" has led to significant confusion on the capital market.
GRENKE AG clarifies the contents of the interview with Bloomberg as follows: GRENKE continues to see solid growth potential in the leasing business and expects double-digit growth to continue in the future. In the 2017 Annual Report, the GRENKE Group"s long-term growth in new business - i.e. the sum of the acquisition costs of newly acquired lease assets, factoring volumes and business start-up financing (including the microcredit business) - has been stated at a minimum of twelve percent per annum. In the conference call on October 30, 2018 for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2018, Mr. Hirsch (member of the Board of Directors) narrowed this outlook, citing 14 to 16 percent as the rate of medium to long-term growth for new business in Leasing. Analysts who have been following the Company for a longer period of time have confirmed this expectation in recent reports.
The Company will announce its forecast for Leasing new business in the 2019 fiscal year on February 7, 2019 when it publishes its financial report for the past 2018 fiscal year.
For further information, please contact:
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 31 countries and employs more than 1,500 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
Further information about GRENKE and its products is available at http://www.grenke.de.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
741605 05.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Alltub, einen führenden Hersteller von Spezialverpackungen aus Aluminium und Laminat
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT shows strong growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter; profitability significantly improved compared to the first half of the year
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT mit starkem Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal; Profitabilität verbessert sich deutlich gegenüber erstem Halbjahr
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]