







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





05.11.2018 / 20:03







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Peer M.

Last name(s):

Schatz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

ISIN:

NL0012169213





b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of 307,000 Performance Stock Units as part of a performance-based stock program introduced for a small group of executives in November 2013. The vesting of shares in this program, and also percentage of shares granted, will be measured on the performance of QIAGEN from 2019-2021 in terms of net sales, adjusted EBIT and QVA, a value creation measurement system related to ROIC, EVA and share price development. The program replaces stock option grants over period and contingent upon a commitment to mandatory minimum share ownership.

Deletion of a special incentive grant of 100,000 Performance Stock Units which was not achieved.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-31; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























05.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



