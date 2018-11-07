DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results





Berlin, 6 November 2018 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") announces preliminary financials for the first nine months of 2018, an updated forecast for 2018 and adds guidance for 2019.

Since the broad scale market adoption of the new products, including Fyber"s core product Fyber FairBid, among existing and new clients is in part behind schedule, the Company adjusts its forecast for the full year 2018, now expecting gross revenues between EUR130 and EUR135 million (previously: EUR150 to EUR180 million) and an adjusted EBITDA* between EUR-5 and EUR-7 million (previously: around break-even).

This is based on preliminary calculations for the first nine months of 2018 with gross revenues of around EUR90 million (9M 2017: EUR177 million) and an adjusted EBITDA* of around EUR-8 million (9M 2017: EUR-3 million).

Furthermore, management for the first time adds a guidance for the full year 2019 - expecting to deliver gross revenues in the range of EUR155 and EUR175 million at an EBITDA between break-even and EUR5 million.

*Adjusted EBITDA is excluding one-off impacts such as impairment of goodwill, acquisition related costs and option plans as defined in our Annual Report 2017 available on Fyber"s website https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations and is not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Yaron Zaltsman, CFO

Sabrina Kassmannhuber



ir@fyber.com



+49 30 609 855 555