DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Proposal for convertible bond restructuring
2018. november 06., kedd, 18:08
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
Berlin, 6 November 2018 - The lower than expected financial performance, based largely on external market factors and partly on the slower broad scale market adoption of new platform features among new and existing clients and the pending technical integration of new advertising partners, impacts the ability to serve the interest payments obligation for the 3.0 per cent July 2020 Convertible Bonds (WKN A1Z3XC, "Bonds").
- Amending the interest payment dates, as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds, to reflect that after the interest payment on 27 July 2018 all further interest payments on the Convertible Bonds shall be deferred and all interest accrued shall be paid out in whole on the final redemption date of 27 July 2020; and
- in return for the deferred interest payment the annual interest rate shall be increased from 3.00 per cent p.a. to 3.50 per cent p.a.
Investor Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
742209 06-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
