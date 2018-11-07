DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Proposal for convertible bond restructuring
2018. november 06., kedd, 18:08
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Sonstiges
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Fyber N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-Mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Tradegate Exchange
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
742209 06.11.2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Alltub, einen führenden Hersteller von Spezialverpackungen aus Aluminium und Laminat
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT shows strong growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter; profitability significantly improved compared to the first half of the year
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT mit starkem Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal; Profitabilität verbessert sich deutlich gegenüber erstem Halbjahr
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]