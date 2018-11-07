DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Nov. 7, 2018
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INITIATES MERGER SQUEEZE-OUT OF ITS GERMAN SUBSIDIARY
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., launched the formal process to acquire the
remaining outstanding shares in Diebold Nixdorf AG through a merger
squeeze-out
- Final, important milestone in the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf
- Once complete, merger squeeze-out will result in a more simplified and
streamlined corporate structure, including the elimination of the
annual dividend to minority shareholders and administrative burdens
relating to operating a German public company, which previously cost
the company more than $20 million per year
- Approximately $13 million of these expenditures have already been
reduced as a result of minority shares tendered to date this year
NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today launched the formal
process to merge the company"s German subsidiary, Diebold Nixdorf AG, with
and into Diebold Nixdorf Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA (Diebold KGaA), a
wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. This process
includes a squeeze-out of the remaining minority shareholders of Diebold
Nixdorf AG, utilizing funds set aside for this purpose. As a result of the
merger squeeze-out, Diebold Nixdorf AG will be eliminated as a separate
corporate entity and the listing of Diebold Nixdorf AG shares on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be terminated. When complete, the company
will no longer be required to pay annual dividends to minority shareholders
nor bear the administrative burdens relating to operating a German public
company.
"As previously announced, we are taking decisive steps to reduce cost and
complexity in our business," said Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president
and chief executive officer. "This step represents an important and final
milestone in the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf and further simplifies the
structure of our company, eliminating annual cash expenditures which
previously totaled more than $20 million per year. At least $13 million of
these cash expenditure reductions have been realized in 2018 based on
minority shares tendered to date this year."
Diebold KGaA currently owns approximately 28 million shares in Diebold
Nixdorf AG corresponding to 94 percent of the share capital of Diebold
Nixdorf AG (excluding treasury shares).
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape. The
company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000
employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding anticipated revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA.
Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they
include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could,"
"should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the
company"s future plans, objectives or goals are also forward looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks
and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may
affect the company"s results include, among others: the ultimate impact of
the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf
AG ("DPLTA") and the outcome of the appraisal proceedings initiated in
connection with the implementation of the DPLTA; the ultimate outcome and
results of integrating the operations of the company and Diebold Nixdorf
AG; the ultimate outcome of the company"s pricing, operating and tax
strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf AG and the ultimate ability to
realize cost reductions and synergies; the company"s ability to
successfully operate its strategic alliances in China; the changes in
political, economic or other factors such as currency exchange rates,
inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes and regulations
and laws affecting the worldwide business in each of the company"s
operations, including the impact of the Tax Act; the company"s reliance on
suppliers and any potential disruption to the company"s global supply
chain; the impact of market and economic conditions on the financial
services and retail industries; the capacity of the company"s technology to
keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; pricing and other actions by
competitors; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United
States and internationally; the company"s ability to comply with government
regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the
company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully integrate
acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s strategic
initiatives, including DN Now; the company"s success in divesting,
reorganizing or exiting non-core businesses; the company"s ability to
comply with the covenants contained in the agreements governing its debt;
and other factors included in the company"s filings with the SEC, including
its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in
other documents that the company files with the SEC. You should consider
these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company
assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak
only to the date of this release.
