Media Relations

Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR

Steve Virostek

+1-330-490-3796

+1-330-490-6319



michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Nov. 7, 2018



DIEBOLD NIXDORF INITIATES MERGER SQUEEZE-OUT OF ITS GERMAN SUBSIDIARY



- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., launched the formal process to acquire the

remaining outstanding shares in Diebold Nixdorf AG through a merger

squeeze-out



- Final, important milestone in the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf



- Once complete, merger squeeze-out will result in a more simplified and

streamlined corporate structure, including the elimination of the

annual dividend to minority shareholders and administrative burdens

relating to operating a German public company, which previously cost

the company more than $20 million per year



- Approximately $13 million of these expenditures have already been

reduced as a result of minority shares tendered to date this year



NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today launched the formal

process to merge the company"s German subsidiary, Diebold Nixdorf AG, with

and into Diebold Nixdorf Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA (Diebold KGaA), a

wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. This process

includes a squeeze-out of the remaining minority shareholders of Diebold

Nixdorf AG, utilizing funds set aside for this purpose. As a result of the

merger squeeze-out, Diebold Nixdorf AG will be eliminated as a separate

corporate entity and the listing of Diebold Nixdorf AG shares on the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be terminated. When complete, the company

will no longer be required to pay annual dividends to minority shareholders

nor bear the administrative burdens relating to operating a German public

company.



"As previously announced, we are taking decisive steps to reduce cost and

complexity in our business," said Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president

and chief executive officer. "This step represents an important and final

milestone in the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf and further simplifies the

structure of our company, eliminating annual cash expenditures which

previously totaled more than $20 million per year. At least $13 million of

these cash expenditure reductions have been realized in 2018 based on

minority shares tendered to date this year."

Diebold KGaA currently owns approximately 28 million shares in Diebold

Nixdorf AG corresponding to 94 percent of the share capital of Diebold

Nixdorf AG (excluding treasury shares).



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape. The

company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000

employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



Forward-looking statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including

statements regarding anticipated revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA.

Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they

include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could,"

"should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the

company"s future plans, objectives or goals are also forward looking

statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks

and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from

those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may

affect the company"s results include, among others: the ultimate impact of

the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf

AG ("DPLTA") and the outcome of the appraisal proceedings initiated in

connection with the implementation of the DPLTA; the ultimate outcome and

results of integrating the operations of the company and Diebold Nixdorf

AG; the ultimate outcome of the company"s pricing, operating and tax

strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf AG and the ultimate ability to

realize cost reductions and synergies; the company"s ability to

successfully operate its strategic alliances in China; the changes in

political, economic or other factors such as currency exchange rates,

inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes and regulations

and laws affecting the worldwide business in each of the company"s

operations, including the impact of the Tax Act; the company"s reliance on

suppliers and any potential disruption to the company"s global supply

chain; the impact of market and economic conditions on the financial

services and retail industries; the capacity of the company"s technology to

keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; pricing and other actions by

competitors; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United

States and internationally; the company"s ability to comply with government

regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the

company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully integrate

acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s strategic

initiatives, including DN Now; the company"s success in divesting,

reorganizing or exiting non-core businesses; the company"s ability to

comply with the covenants contained in the agreements governing its debt;

and other factors included in the company"s filings with the SEC, including

its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in

other documents that the company files with the SEC. You should consider

these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are

cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company

assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak

only to the date of this release.



