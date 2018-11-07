DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2018
German: https://smtscharf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/
English: https://smtscharf.com/en/investor-relations-2/publications/semi-annual-and-quarterly-reports/














Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com





 
