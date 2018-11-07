DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMT Scharf AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2018

German: https://smtscharf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/

English: https://smtscharf.com/en/investor-relations-2/publications/semi-annual-and-quarterly-reports/





