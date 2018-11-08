DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG: Implementation of financing measures and publication of study results
2018. november 08., csütörtök, 07:06
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures
PRESS RELEASE N 25 / 2018 of 11/08/2018
MOLOGEN AG: Implementation of financing measures and publication of study results
- Presentation of final data from IMPULSE study and update on time line for availability of top-line data from the IMPALA study
- Systematic implementation of financing measures
- Cash position of EUR12.4 million incl. completion of capital increase with gross proceeds of
- Agreement with the principal creditor on the waiver of terminations and adjustment of the terms of the convertible bonds 2016/2024 and 2017/2025
Berlin, 8 November 2018 - In the first nine months of the current financial year 2018, the biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900 / WKN A2LQ90) made important progress in the further development of its lead compound lefitolimod and the related clinical studies as well as in its financing activities.
"In the last nine months we were able to implement several funding measures with total proceeds of around EUR20 million. Furthermore, in July we have restored our financing capacities by a reverse stock split followed by a capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR8.2 million in September. We also see important developments in our current clinical studies with our lead compound lefitolimod and are preparing new studies", said Dr Ignacio Faus, CEO of MOLOGEN AG.
Presentation of final data of the IMPULSE study and up-dated forecast for the availability of top-line data from the IMPALA study
Capital increase with gross proceeds of above EUR8 million
Agreement with the principal creditor on the waiver of terminations and adjustment of bond conditions
Lower R&D expenses and improved operating results
Update of forecast for full-year 2018
The complete interim statement of MOLOGEN AG for the first nine months of 2018 is available on the company"s website at www.mologen.com
The immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod is the Company"s lead compound and is currently being investigated in a pivotal trial. It is regarded as the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. On account of this mode of action, lefitolimod could potentially be used in various indications. Lefitolimod is currently being developed within the framework of a pivotal study for first line maintenance therapy for colorectal cancer. Key data of the phase II IMPULSE study in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) and the data from the extension phase of the TEACH study in HIV have been published. In addition, lefitolimod is currently being investigated in a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)) in various cancer indications. Along with various checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod, which is being investigated as part of a phase III clinical trial currently, is one of the few near-to-market product candidates in the field of immuno-oncology.
MOLOGEN AG is a publicly listed Company, headquartered in Berlin. The shares (ISIN, DE000A2LQ900/SIN: A2L Q90) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
