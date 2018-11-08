DGAP-News: adesso successfully expands its SmartShore service
DGAP-News: adesso AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Expansion
adesso successfully expands its SmartShore service
adesso AG is once again expanding its SmartShore service, which it launched in mid-2016. Along with the teams in Turkey, which have successfully been integrated, the newly founded location in Bulgaria will provide additional capacity. Within the scope of the SmartShore service, international teams will be coordinated via German colleagues and firmly integrated into project structures. For example, a mid-sized insurance firm is using the service to take pressure off its IT department over a period of several years, as the department is currently occupied with a focus on introducing a new portfolio management system. adesso is expanding this client"s capacities to ensure that its daily operations run smoothly and that its existing systems are further developed. At around EUR 2.5 million, this is the largest individual contract so far in the growing SmartShore services business.
Within an extended application management structure, adesso takes over large parts of the direct insurer"s existing systems and maintains them with the help of adesso colleagues in Turkey. Under this structure, adesso is not only responsible for the maintenance and further development of the systems, but also for requirements analyses with regard to major system upgrades, along with the implementation and quality assurance of such upgrades. The SmartShore portion of the contract offers the insurer attractive conditions and allows it to retain the greatest possible measure of project transparency in an intelligent team mix.
adesso has already attracted many clients from several sectors to the SmartShore model, including a major German automotive group. The SmartShoring model, which adesso has been offering since mid-2016 as an alternative to risky offshoring structures, has proven to be a driver of growth. Around half of the sales generated in Turkey stem from the SmartShore service. adesso now has 150 employees in Turkey. In founding a new adesso subsidiary in Bulgaria in mid-2018, adesso set a course for the expansion and development of this successful model at a new location within the EU. The Bulgarian location is already working on projects for three renowned German customers within the SmartShore model.
adesso is currently examining additional locations within Europe to continue driving the internationalisation of its service business.
