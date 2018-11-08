DGAP-News: PNE AG is on target after the first nine months of 2018
PNE AG is on target after the first nine months of 2018
- Reporting period closed with positive EBIT and forecast confirmed
- Planning and realisation of wind farms developed as expected
- Development of the "2020 wind farm portfolio" progressing continuously
- First services as part of "scale up" provided
Successful operational development
As at September 30, 2018, further wind farm projects with a nominal output of approx. 93.2 MW were under construction in Germany, France and Sweden. Of these, one project with 25.2 MW will be built by PNE in the form of a service project. In addition, a wind farm project with a nominal output of 12 MW was sold in France.
Tenders won for onshore and offshore projects
The implementation of "scale up" is proceeding according to plan
A further milestone achieved as part of the implementation of the "scale up" strategy was the increase in the stake in the Husum-based subsidiary WKN from 83.1 percent to 100 percent, which took place in the reporting period. This will strengthen the existing operational integration of the two companies and will support additional synergies and an increase in productivity through the further optimisation of procedures and processes.
Results for the first nine months on target
Unrealised gains from the 2020 wind farm portfolio are growing continuously
Outlook confirmed
The quarterly statement has been published today on the Company"s website www.pne-ag.com.
