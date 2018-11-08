DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Share buy-back





ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release of a capital market information





08.11.2018 / 16:49





ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE



Announcement of a share buy-back



Unterföhring, 8 November 2018



On 7 November 2018, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE ("Company") with seat in Unterföhring resolved on a

program for the buy-back of own shares by the Company ("Framework Program")

with a total volume of up to EUR 250 million and an overall period of 12 to

24 months.



On that basis, the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE resolved upon

a first tranche of such a buy-back of own shares of the Company through the

stock exchange. The buy-back in the context of the first tranche ("Buyback")

includes the acquisition of own registered (auf den Namen lautender)

shares of the Company with a value of in total up to EUR 50,000,000.00

(purchase price on the stock exchange not including costs of acquisition).

The acquisition is further limited to a maximum of up to 4,000,000 own

shares of the Company; this corresponds to approx. 1.7% of the Company"s

share capital. The acquisition of the shares will be made exclusively in

the XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Executive Board

will, at the appropriate point in time, resolve on any further tranches of

the Framework Program and their details and will announce them by separate

disclosures.



The Buy-back will be executed on the basis of the authorization of the

meeting of shareholders of the Company of 21 May 2015 pursuant to section

71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Accordingly,

the purchase price paid for each share (not including costs of acquisition)

may not be more than 5 % above or more than 5 % below the trading price.

The defining trading price for this purpose shall be the opening auction

trading price of the shares of the Company in the XETRA trading (or a

comparable successor system) on the respective day.



The Buy-back is made without any restrictions on the use of the acquired

own shares which, as a result, may be used by the Company for all legally

permitted purposes or may be redeemed.



The Buy-back is managed by a credit institution which will decide on the

time of the share acquisitions independently from, and uninfluenced by, the

Company. The assigned credit institution has undertaken vis-à-vis the

Company to manage the Buy-back in accordance with the so-called safe harbor

provisions pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 and 3 MAR in connection with Art. 2

to Art. 4 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016

("Delegated Regulation").



The Buy-back will be executed in the period from 9 November 2018 (first

possible day of acquisition) until at the latest 17 January 2019 (last

possible day of acquisition).



Information on the transactions relating to the Buy-back will be disclosed

publicly in an adequate manner pursuant to Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the

Delegated Regulation at the latest at the end of the seventh trading day

following the date of the execution of such transaction. Additionally, the

Company will publish the disclosed transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3

of the Delegated Regulation on its website https://www.prosiebensat1.de/en/

investor-relations in the section "Share" under the link "Share Buy-back"

and ensure that the information is kept available to the public for at

least a five-year period from the date of the public disclosure.



ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE



Executive Board

