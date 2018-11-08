DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Mologen AG (the Company) notifies holders of the convertible bonds that, under the terms of the convertible bonds (the Bond Terms) and according to calculations of the Company, for the convertible bonds, an adjustment was made to the conversion price and conversion ratio.

On 8 June 2018, the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolved to authorize the Company"s Executive Board to increase the Company"s share capital, with the Supervisory Board"s approval, by issuing new bearer no-par shares in exchange for contributions in kind and/or in cash on one or more occasions up to 7 June 2023, however, by a maximum of EUR3,768,643.00 (Authorized Capital 2018).

By resolution dated 1 September 2018, with specific details regarding the placement scope provided by resolution dated 26 September 2018, the Executive Board, with the Supervisory Board"s approval of the same date, increased the Company"s share capital, using Authorized Capital 2018, from EUR7,537,287.00 by EUR1,734,345.00 to EUR9,271,632 in exchange for cash contributions by issuing up to 1,734,345 new bearer no-par shares with a proportional amount in the share capital of EUR1.00 per share.

The capital increase and shares subscribed were entered in the commercial register on 1 October 2018.

In view of the capital increase, the conversion price and conversion ratio (as defined in the Bond Terms) were adjusted in line with Section 11 (2) of the Bond Terms as follows: the conversion price from EUR7.950 to EUR7.61 and the conversion ratio from 1:1.258 to 1:1.314.

In accordance with Section 11 (2) of the Bond Terms, the adjusted conversion price and the adjusted conversion ratio came into effect on 1 October 2018.

