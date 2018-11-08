DGAP-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement





Hamburg, November 8, 2018 - KROMI Logistik AG (KROMI) published its corporate news and quarterly report as of September 30, 2018 this morning, which have to be corrected with regard to the non-operating result due to a provision to be formed.

After correction, the operating result (EBIT) as of September 30, 2018, which was burdened by special effects, amounted to EUR -1,275 thousand due to a provision of EUR 650 thousand to be formed due to the departure of a member of the Managing Board as of March 31, 2019.

KROMI had originally assumed that the provision would not be recognized until the member of the Managing Board left the company on March 31, 2019.

Operating earnings (EBIT adjusted for non-operating effects), remained unchanged at



EUR -360 thousand.

The corrected quarterly report will be published shortly on the company"s website.





