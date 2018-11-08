DGAP-Adhoc: KROMI Logistik AG: Correction to quarterly financial statements as of September 30, 2018
2018. november 08., csütörtök, 16:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
KROMI Logistik AG: Correction to quarterly financial statements as of September 30, 2018
Hamburg, November 8, 2018 - KROMI Logistik AG (KROMI) published its corporate news and quarterly report as of September 30, 2018 this morning, which have to be corrected with regard to the non-operating result due to a provision to be formed.
After correction, the operating result (EBIT) as of September 30, 2018, which was burdened by special effects, amounted to EUR -1,275 thousand due to a provision of EUR 650 thousand to be formed due to the departure of a member of the Managing Board as of March 31, 2019.
KROMI had originally assumed that the provision would not be recognized until the member of the Managing Board left the company on March 31, 2019.
Operating earnings (EBIT adjusted for non-operating effects), remained unchanged at
The corrected quarterly report will be published shortly on the company"s website.
Investor relations contact
cometis AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KROMI Logistik AG
|Tarpenring 11
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040/537151-0
|Fax:
|040/537151-99
|E-mail:
|info@kromi.de
|Internet:
|www.kromi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFUJ5
|WKN:
|A0KFUJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
743507 08-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
