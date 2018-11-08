DGAP-Adhoc: KROMI Logistik AG: Correction to quarterly financial statements as of September 30, 2018

2018. november 08., csütörtök, 16:49





DGAP-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement


KROMI Logistik AG: Correction to quarterly financial statements as of September 30, 2018


08-Nov-2018 / 16:49 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KROMI Logistik AG: Correction to quarterly financial statements as of September 30, 2018



Hamburg, November 8, 2018 - KROMI Logistik AG (KROMI) published its corporate news and quarterly report as of September 30, 2018 this morning, which have to be corrected with regard to the non-operating result due to a provision to be formed.



After correction, the operating result (EBIT) as of September 30, 2018, which was burdened by special effects, amounted to EUR -1,275 thousand due to a provision of EUR 650 thousand to be formed due to the departure of a member of the Managing Board as of March 31, 2019.



KROMI had originally assumed that the provision would not be recognized until the member of the Managing Board left the company on March 31, 2019.



Operating earnings (EBIT adjusted for non-operating effects), remained unchanged at

EUR -360 thousand.



The corrected quarterly report will be published shortly on the company"s website.


Issuer:

KROMI Logistik AG

Tarpenring 11

22419 Hamburg, Germany

ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5

German Securities Code Number (WKN): A0KFUJ

Exchanges: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); OTC in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart





Investor relations contact



cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Tel.: +49 (0)611-205855-28

Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66

E-mail: krause@cometis.de










08-Nov-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG

Tarpenring 11

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040/537151-0
Fax: 040/537151-99
E-mail: info@kromi.de
Internet: www.kromi.de
ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5
WKN: A0KFUJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



743507  08-Nov-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=743507&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum