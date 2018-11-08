DGAP-PVR: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv


Name		 SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company (CI) Limited as Trustee of the Dialog Semiconductor Plc

Employee Benefit Trust
City and country of registered office (if applicable) St Helier, Jersey
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 06/11/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 07/11/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial in- struments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)


Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which


threshold was crossed or reached

2.99574%		  

2.99574%

2,288,214

 






Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.93%   3.93% /

 







































8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
shares


ISIN code (if possible)
Direct

(Art 9 of Directive		 Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive		 Direct

(Art 9 of Directive		 Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive
  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
    (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.2.1)
GB0059822006 2,288,214   2.99574%  
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A    

 


























B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
N/A        
         
         
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    

 






























B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive


2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi		 Physical or

cash settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A          
           
           
  SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    

 






























9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		  
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals


or is higher than the notifiable threshold		 Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
       
       
       
       
       

 








10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  

 





Place of completion Jersey
Date of completion 07/11/2018













Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
