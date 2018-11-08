DGAP-Adhoc: innogy SE: Terms of the proposed transaction to combine innogy"s and SSE"s retail businesses in Great Britain require adjustments
2018. november 08., csütörtök, 19:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Venture
Due to adverse developments in the market and regulatory interventions, innogy SE and SSE plc decided to enter into negotiations on adjustments of the terms regarding the combination of their retail businesses in Great Britain as announced in November 2017. This may also result in additional direct or indirect financial contributions by each party. The parties currently still pursue the objective to combine their respective businesses and to enable the listing of the new company on the London Stock Exchange. The details of the required adjustments and their impact on the transaction structure as well as on the timing are still being analyzed and discussed.
Responsible person: Dr. Claudia Mayfeld, General Counsel of innogy SE
