

DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Venture





innogy SE: Terms of the proposed transaction to combine innogy"s and SSE"s retail businesses in Great Britain require adjustments





08-Nov-2018 / 19:41 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Due to adverse developments in the market and regulatory interventions, innogy SE and SSE plc decided to enter into negotiations on adjustments of the terms regarding the combination of their retail businesses in Great Britain as announced in November 2017. This may also result in additional direct or indirect financial contributions by each party. The parties currently still pursue the objective to combine their respective businesses and to enable the listing of the new company on the London Stock Exchange. The details of the required adjustments and their impact on the transaction structure as well as on the timing are still being analyzed and discussed.



Responsible person: Dr. Claudia Mayfeld, General Counsel of innogy SE

















08-Nov-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



